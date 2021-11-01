Globally, more than 5 million people have died from COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 1, including around 746,000 U.S. residents, more than live in the entire state of Alaska.
More than 100 of those people lived in Walla Walla County before they were sickened with the coronavirus and died.
And while coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across Washington state have steadily declined in recent weeks as vaccination rates have slowly ticked up, those improvements are starting to plateau, according to Washington hospital leaders.
After the wave of the infectious delta variant peaked in early September, hospitalizations were decreasing by about 15% per week, according to the state Department of Health’s coronavirus data dashboard.
But on Monday, hospitals reported a daily average of 1,007 coronavirus hospitalizations across the state, compared with 1,013 last week — less than a 1% decrease — said Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be plateauing at “much higher” levels than last winter, when there were around 300 hospitalizations on a given day.
“We don’t like where we are plateauing,” Briley said at a news briefing. “… We don’t know if cases are going to go up or down from here.”
New vaccinations have largely stagnated in Walla Walla County, according to data presented to county commissioners by county health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky on Monday. A vast majority of doses administered in the last week are booster shots for qualifying patients who have already had two doses. As of Nov. 1, 67.8% of adults in the county have received two doses, up about 1.5% since Oct. 11.
The unvaccinated are six times more likely to be infected with the coronavirus, and anywhere from 70% to 90% of patients in local hospitals with the coronavirus are unvaccinated, Kaminsky said
Residents between 5 and 11 years old will likely soon be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and it appears as though final approval will be announced as soon as Friday, Nov. 5, Kaminsky said. Getting those vaccines to children will potentially be more complicated than it has been for teenagers, he added, and local health officials are trying to be mindful about parental involvement in that process.
“We have cycled through the high schools and middle schools, doing the clinics at the schools themselves, which I think has been the most efficient way,” Kaminsky said. “But I think, especially with the youngest age groups, we need to be more sensitive about family involvement.”
Numbers for Walla Walla County, as of Nov. 1:
- 67.8% of residents 18 years or older are fully vaccinated.
- 295 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 9,007.
- 103 deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, as of Nov. 1:
43.5% of residents of any age are fully vaccinated
- .
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 14,689.
- 153 deaths.
Numbers for Columbia County, as of Oct. 28:
- 4 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stands at 381.
- 8 deaths.
Washington State Dept. of Health, Oct. 31:
- 644,254 total cases.
- 8,659 deaths total.
- 72.5% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Oregon Health Authority, Nov. 1:
- 367,610 total cases.
- 4,377 deaths total.
- 2,820,379 people have had at least one vaccine dose and 2,615,092 people have completed a vaccine series.
