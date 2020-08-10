OLYMPIA — In early June, as Gov. Jay Inslee oversaw a phased reopening of the state amid the spread of the new coronavirus, his budget office signed a contract with the elite international consulting firm McKinsey & Company to provide access to a “Governor’s Decision Support Tool.”
That data-visualization tool, meant to aid Inslee’s decision-making as he gradually unlocked the economy, didn’t come cheap. Under the contract, the state agreed to pay for eight weeks of McKinsey’s services. The cost to taxpayers: $1.3 million.
The deal is one of three no-bid contracts McKinsey has landed totaling $5 million to help Washington officials respond to the pandemic and related problems, according to a review by The Seattle Times and the public radio collaboration Northwest News Network.
McKinsey’s trio of contracts — for the data tool, for help in detecting and flagging unemployment insurance fraud and work on Medicaid data — doesn’t add up to much for a state awash in $2.2 billion in federal virus aid.
But the contracts — two of which are funded by those federal dollars — show how a global consulting firm has gotten into the coronavirus response business while government agencies at every level spend billions in a scramble to contain and adapt to the pandemic.
Typically, no-bid contracts are prohibited by state law. But after Inslee declared a state of emergency in early March, the director of Washington’s Department of Enterprise Services waived the competitive solicitation requirement “for goods and services that are directly related to the state’s response to the coronavirus.”
As part of the chaotic dash to respond to the once-in-a-century pandemic, Washington officials spent hundreds of millions of dollars on such contracts to secure scarce medical gear to respond to COVID-19.
Without a coordinated national response for supplies, state officials had to figure out how to contract with foreign companies. One effort, a $37 million order for Chinese-made KN95 masks, resulted in delays and poor quality. The state ultimately canceled more than half that order.
Spokespeople for Inslee’s office — as well as the Employment Security Department, which also has contracted with McKinsey — say the company’s services have been valuable in their response to unprecedented problems.
While the contract with Inslee’s office is technically in place through the end of the year, the governor’s office hasn’t immediately renewed its $165,000-per-week subscription to McKinsey’s data service after the initial eight weeks.
“We are not planning at this time of entering into any subsequent statements of work,” Inslee spokesperson Tara Lee wrote in an email.
McKinsey’s work on the virus has drawn attention elsewhere. An investigation published last month by ProPublica found that by then the company had made more than $100 million in advising governments — local, state and federal — on their pandemic response. The report concluded the contracts so far have yielded “mixed results” and it wasn’t yet clear what governments have “gotten in return.”
In response to an inquiry from The Seattle Times and Northwest News Network, a McKinsey spokesperson said the company gave Inslee’s office a discounted rate and is doing its part “in helping governments fight this pandemic.”