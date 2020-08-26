A Dayton man who was out of prison following a court's mishandling in a previous case and arrested again in Waitsburg on multiple charges pleaded not guilty recently to his newest batch of alleged crimes.
Skylar I. Glasby, 31, was arrested via the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team Aug. 13 on three charges involving domestic violence plus unlawful imprisonment.
Walla Walla Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Glasby posted his $25,000 bail and his jury trial is set for Nov. 17 after Glasby claimed his innocence in Walla Walla Superior Court on Monday.
His pre-trial date is set for Oct. 28.
Glasby is also awaiting the retrial of his former case in Umatilla County, Oregon, where he was convicted of robbery, theft, kidnapping and several assault chargers.