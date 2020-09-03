An underage girl from Richland told police of being trafficked, raped and assaulted in the Walla Walla area this spring and summer by a man with apparent gang ties, according to court documents.
Robert M. Aguilera, 37, was arrested Wednesday night after an investigation by Walla Walla Police Department detectives, according to a Walla Walla County Superior Court document.
The girl was contacted by a police officer for an unknown reason Aug. 2. The officer found out her real name and age and discovered she was listed as a missing person from Richland, according to the investigating officer's statement.
The girl then spoke with a detective about her ordeal, which began in April this year.
According to the document, the girl said she was raped by Aguilera at a home in Milton-Freewater before she was sold for $500 to Aguilera by two people.
It's unclear how she got involved with the two people who trafficked her or if they were to be charged. One of the alleged traffickers was another underage female, according to the document.
The girl told police she had been threatened before by Aguilera, who held a gun to her head at a Walla Walla home. She said Aguilera's past threats made her feel compelled to go with him, according to the report.
After Aguilera allegedly bought her, he brought her to a house in Walla Walla where she said she was raped by a group men from the 18th Street Gang, according to the document.
The girl said in the report that since April she was repeatedly and forcibly raped by Aguilera at multiple locations including Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton, Milton-Freewater and Pendleton.
She also said Aguilera supplied her with meth, heroin and fentanyl. She told police she'd been injected with drugs by other people and had never used intravenous drugs before encountering Aguilera.
According to the document, the girl had multiple sores on her arms, legs and face when they first contacted her. Many of the sores appeared to be infected.
Aguilera was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on felony charges of second-degree rape, first-degree trafficking of persons and first-degree assault, as well as charges of use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.
Aguilera's bail was set at $50,000. He was still listed on the jail roster as of Thursday afternoon.
He was set to have his first hearing this morning.