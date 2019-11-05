breaking

2019 General Election results

Here is a roundup of results in the 2019 general election, as of Tuesday night:

Port of Walla Walla

Port of Walla Walla Port Commissioner District 1
CandidateVoteVote %
Kip Kelly
4,46566.45%
Peter Swant
2,21632.98%
WRITE-IN
380.57%
Total Votes6,719 

Walla Walla City Council

City of Walla Walla City Council Position 5 - West Ward
CandidateVoteVote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
1,37443.77%
Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny
1,73955.4%
WRITE-IN
260.83%
Total Votes3,139 
 

City of Walla Walla City Council Position 6 - At Large
CandidateVoteVote %
Tom Scribner
2,68198.03%
WRITE-IN
541.97%
Total Votes2,735 
 

City of Walla Walla City Council Position 7 - At Large
CandidateVoteVote %
Steve Moss
2,41771.53%
Julian Saturno
94828.06%
WRITE-IN
140.41%
Total Votes3,379 
City of Walla Walla City Council Position 4 - East Ward
CandidateVoteVote %
G (Ted) Koehler
1,74455.51%
James Powell
1,37743.83%
WRITE-IN
210.67%
Total Votes3,142 
 

Rural school districts

Touchet School District No. 300 School Director Position 5
CandidateVoteVote %
Lincoln Short
10970.32%
Thomas McMakin
4227.1%
WRITE-IN
42.58%
Total Votes155 
Waitsburg School District No. 401-100 School Director Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
CountyCandidateVoteVote %
Columbia
Randy Hinchliffe
1854.55%
 
Pam Chapman
1339.39%
 
WRITE-IN
26.06%
Walla Walla
Randy Hinchliffe
9045.92%
 
Pam Chapman
10553.57%
 
WRITE-IN
10.51%
Prescott School District No. 402-37 School Director District 3
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
CountyCandidateVoteVote %
Columbia
Kevin Lee Chabre
116.67%
 
Karen S Tonne
583.33%
 
WRITE-IN
0 
Walla Walla
Karen S Tonne
4136.61%
 
Kevin Lee Chabre
7163.39%
 
WRITE-IN
0 
Combined Total
All
Karen S Tonne
4638.98%
 
Kevin Lee Chabre
7261.02%
 
WRITE-IN
0 
Total Votes118100%

Levies

Columbia County:

FLOOD CONTROL Local Proposition No. 2019-035 - Operation & Maintenance Excess Levy
MeasureVoteVote %
Yes
42434.64%
No
80065.36%
Total Votes1,224 
Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District Local Proposition No. 1 - Maintenance & Operation Levy
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
CountyMeasureVoteVote %
Columbia
Levy Yes
350%
 
Levy No
350%
Walla Walla
Levy Yes
8066.12%
 
Levy No
4133.88%
Combined Total
All
Levy Yes
8365.35%
 
Levy No
4434.65%
Total Votes127100%
Waitsburg Park and Recreation District Local Proposition No. 1 - Excess Levy for Operations
MeasureVoteVote %
Levy Yes
12761.06%
Levy No
8138.94%
Total Votes208 

Dayton mayor and City Council

CITY OF DAYTON COUNCIL MEMBER #2
CandidateVoteVote %
Misty Yost
56498.95%
WRITE-IN
61.05%
Total Votes570 
 

CITY OF DAYTON COUNCIL MEMBER #4
CandidateVoteVote %
CARA JAMES
25637.43%
DAIN C. NYSOE
41560.67%
WRITE-IN
131.9%
Total Votes684 
 

CITY OF DAYTON COUNCIL MEMBER #6
CandidateVoteVote %
Seth Bryan
29346.29%
Byron G Kaczmarski
33352.61%
WRITE-IN
71.11%
Total Votes633 
CITY OF DAYTON MAYOR
CandidateVoteVote %
Zac Weatherford
49066.49%
Delphine Bailey
17924.29%
WRITE-IN
689.23%
Total Votes737 
 

