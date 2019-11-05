2019 General Election results

Here is a roundup of results in the 2019 general election, as of Tuesday night:
Port of Walla Walla
Port of Walla Walla Port Commissioner District 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Kip Kelly
|4,465
|66.45%
Peter Swant
|2,216
|32.98%
WRITE-IN
|38
|0.57%
|Total Votes
|6,719
Walla Walla City Council
City of Walla Walla City Council Position 5 - West Ward
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
|1,374
|43.77%
Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny
|1,739
|55.4%
WRITE-IN
|26
|0.83%
|Total Votes
|3,139
City of Walla Walla City Council Position 6 - At Large
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Tom Scribner
|2,681
|98.03%
WRITE-IN
|54
|1.97%
|Total Votes
|2,735
City of Walla Walla City Council Position 7 - At Large
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Steve Moss
|2,417
|71.53%
Julian Saturno
|948
|28.06%
WRITE-IN
|14
|0.41%
|Total Votes
|3,379
City of Walla Walla City Council Position 4 - East Ward
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
G (Ted) Koehler
|1,744
|55.51%
James Powell
|1,377
|43.83%
WRITE-IN
|21
|0.67%
|Total Votes
|3,142
Rural school districts
Touchet School District No. 300 School Director Position 5
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Lincoln Short
|109
|70.32%
Thomas McMakin
|42
|27.1%
WRITE-IN
|4
|2.58%
|Total Votes
|155
|Waitsburg School District No. 401-100 School Director Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
|County
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Columbia
Randy Hinchliffe
|18
|54.55%
Pam Chapman
|13
|39.39%
WRITE-IN
|2
|6.06%
|Walla Walla
Randy Hinchliffe
|90
|45.92%
Pam Chapman
|105
|53.57%
WRITE-IN
|1
|0.51%
|Prescott School District No. 402-37 School Director District 3
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
|County
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|Columbia
Kevin Lee Chabre
|1
|16.67%
Karen S Tonne
|5
|83.33%
WRITE-IN
|0
|Walla Walla
Karen S Tonne
|41
|36.61%
Kevin Lee Chabre
|71
|63.39%
WRITE-IN
|0
|Combined Total
|All
Karen S Tonne
|46
|38.98%
Kevin Lee Chabre
|72
|61.02%
WRITE-IN
|0
|Total Votes
|118
|100%
Levies
Columbia County:
FLOOD CONTROL Local Proposition No. 2019-035 - Operation & Maintenance Excess Levy
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
Yes
|424
|34.64%
No
|800
|65.36%
|Total Votes
|1,224
|Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District Local Proposition No. 1 - Maintenance & Operation Levy
*Multi-county race. Results include all counties involved.
|County
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|Columbia
Levy Yes
|3
|50%
Levy No
|3
|50%
|Walla Walla
Levy Yes
|80
|66.12%
Levy No
|41
|33.88%
|Combined Total
|All
Levy Yes
|83
|65.35%
Levy No
|44
|34.65%
|Total Votes
|127
|100%
Waitsburg Park and Recreation District Local Proposition No. 1 - Excess Levy for Operations
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
Levy Yes
|127
|61.06%
Levy No
|81
|38.94%
|Total Votes
|208
Dayton mayor and City Council
CITY OF DAYTON COUNCIL MEMBER #2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Misty Yost
|564
|98.95%
WRITE-IN
|6
|1.05%
|Total Votes
|570
CITY OF DAYTON COUNCIL MEMBER #4
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
CARA JAMES
|256
|37.43%
DAIN C. NYSOE
|415
|60.67%
WRITE-IN
|13
|1.9%
|Total Votes
|684
CITY OF DAYTON COUNCIL MEMBER #6
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Seth Bryan
|293
|46.29%
Byron G Kaczmarski
|333
|52.61%
WRITE-IN
|7
|1.11%
|Total Votes
|633
CITY OF DAYTON MAYOR
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Zac Weatherford
|490
|66.49%
Delphine Bailey
|179
|24.29%
WRITE-IN
|68
|9.23%
|Total Votes
|737