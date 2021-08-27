A punctured gas line forced a coffee shop in Eastgate to evacuate people for a short time just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, fire officials said.
Walla Walla Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said a construction worker accidentally punctured a gas line connected to Livit Coffee at 1509 E. Isaacs Ave.
Scott said firefighters arrived shortly after being called. They got everyone out of the building and shut down the gas meter.
Cascade Natural Gas was called to the scene to assess the damage.
The interior of the building was cleared by officials for reoccupation shortly thereafter, Scott said.
No injuries were reported.