POMEROY — A 59-year-old Garfield County man with multiple health issues has been found safe.

Darren W. Ferguson was reported missing Tuesday morning and then found Wednesday afternoon at Windust Park in Franklin County, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office release.

He was reported missing after he sent a text Sept. 17 to a family member saying he was going to the Teal Springs Campground in the Umatilla National Forest.

Multiple agencies searched, including Columbia and Asotin county sheriff’s offices, Pasco Police Department, and others.