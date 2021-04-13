Frog Hollow Farm opened its doors to in-person shopping Sunday, April 11 as kids met week-old baby goats for the first time, and shoppers could pick up gardening supplies and organic seeds to start the gardening season.
The store, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to Friday at 174 Frog Hollow Road, offers locally handcrafted goods and produce such as Brush Creek Farm cheeses, Hacienda Zaragoza eggs and kettle corn, and early spring plant starts.
On April 25, the farm will have a full opening with food trucks and Mother’s Day gift baskets for sale.
The farm will offer plant starts of 100 different varieties of heirloom tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, 120 different annual flower varieties, and more.
Families can take a walk around the farm and see baby goats, pigs, flowers and greenhouses.
“Our mission is not just to feed our stomachs with fruits and vegetables and all of that but in these crazy times to feed people’s soul with the environment and tranquility that they find here,” said Amy Dietrich, Frog Hollow Farm owner.
They will have in-person canning classes for pickles and jam, and a floral design and arranging class throughout the season.
The farm will offer a you-pick program for customers to pick their produce or flowers, which will begin near the end of July.
Dietrich said they also plan to have a newly landscaped lawn area with benches, shade, and a croquet set up this year.
“We’re trying to prioritize some of the experience stuff out here and just create a space where people can come and hang out and also enjoy good veggies,” Noah Dybdahl, the farm manager, said.
As the season progresses, the store will transform from offering packaged goods to offering produce, Dybdahl said.
To see whats available, go to the farm’s website.