Garbe Reser announces run for 16th District Senate position

Danielle Garbe Reser, who last week ended a more than four-year run as the award-winning CEO of the Sherwood Trust, has announced she will run for state senator in the 16th Legislative District.
The launch of her campaign was announced this morning. Garbe Reser runs as a Democrat for the seat currently held by Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place. Walsh has said she will not seek re-election.
"I am running to be a voice in Olympia for our rural region, for our families, workers, seniors, women, veterans and vulnerable neighbors," Garbe Reser said in today's announcement. "I have spent my life serving our country and our communities, and it would be a tremendous honor to represent the 16th LD as our next state senator."
The announcement follows two others made in late 2019 by Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, and former Walla Walla County Commissioner and farmer Perry Dozier, who also intends to run as a Republican.
The 16th Legislative District includes Columbia and Walla Walla counties, most of southern Benton County and Pasco. The general election will be Nov. 3.
Garbe Reser followed a nearly 14-year career serving the country with her years of service at the private philanthropic Sherwood Trust. She was a decorated Foreign Service Officer when she arrived in 2015.
Her life of service was inspired by the military career of her grandfather, coupled with the values she learned growing up in Eastern Washington, the announcement said.
Her service began as a diplomat Sept. 10, 2001. Her State Department career included difficult and dangerous tours at the U.S. Embassies in Lebanon and Indonesia. She worked on teams of Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and President Barack Obana, and was a diplomatic advisor to a U.S. senator on the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees and to the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.
After growing up in Moses Lake, she came to Walla Walla where she graduated from Whitman College.
Her return after service came with her appointment to CEO at Sherwood Trust. The organization was founded by the same family that funded the women's leadership scholarship that allowed her to attend Whitman, Garbe Reser pointed out in the announcement.
Last August she announced her intent to step down in early 2020. Her final day with the Sherwood Trust was last Wednesday.
During her tenure with the organization, she oversaw $30 million in investments and more than $1 million in annual grants for projects across the region.
She introduced new philanthropic initiatives to help build community and promote transparency, accessibility and inclusion — values she said she intends to bring to the campaign and the position.
The reliance for nonprofits and community leaders on government partnerships involving everything from education to housing, jobs to health care was on display and something she said she understands moving forward.
“I believe we are stronger when we work together — Eastern and Western Washington, rural and urban, government and business partners, community members and elected officials. No one party or one group has a monopoly on good ideas,” she said in a prepared statement.
“When we make sure everyone is at the table, when we listen and learn from each other, then we can develop better solutions that meet the needs of our communities. Together we can achieve a brighter future for all of us.”
She was honored as Philanthropy Northwest's Ambassador of the Year in 2017 as an outstanding member of its six-state region and last year earned Exponent Philanthropy's national Outsized Impact Award.
Her campaign is celebrated by 16th Legislative District Democratic Party Chairman Everett Maroon.
"I am thrilled that Danielle Garbe Reser has announced her run for the state senate; she is accomplished, intelligent and energetic, and she will make a major positive impact for the people of our district,” Maroon said in a prepared statement.
Garbe Reser is married to fifth-generation farmer Todd Reser. She is a member of Noon Rotary and is vice chairwoman of Whitman College's Presidential Advisory Board.
Campaign information is available at garbereser.com.