A garbage fire with 10-foot flames threatened a nearby utility pole in downtown Walla Walla recently, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department.
Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said firefighters were called to the dumpster fire at 5:56 p.m. Thursday to 11 E. Rose St., in the Park 'n Shop lot behind Bright's Candies.
Firefighters quickly put out the blaze in a 30-gallon trash can, which was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown, Scott said.
The threatened pole services dozens of business with electricity, internet and phone services along East Main Street and South Second Avenue.
Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gauntt said it can be alarming when utility poles in dense, urban areas are threatened. But downtown Walla Walla is structured like a grid, unlike other parts of Walla Walla County, which means power can be rerouted quickly, he said.
Heavily used poles, such as the one behind Bright's, often have "a lot of diplomacy" involved if repairs or replacements have to be done because of the sheer amount of stakeholders, Gauntt said. He didn't know if the pole needed repairs.