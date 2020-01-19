The garage on a home in Milton-Freewater was damaged by a small fire Friday night.
It took place at a residence near the U.S. Bank branch in central Milton-Freewater in the 100 block of South Elizabeth Street.
Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner said his department received the call around 7:45 p.m. and his firefighters had the fire out within about 10 minutes.
Garner said about 30 percent of the garage was damaged. He said there were no signs of suspicious activity and an investigation is pending.
There were no injuries.