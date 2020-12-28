Editor's note: In this weeklong series, the Union-Bulletin will focus on the upside of 2020. Despite a pandemic, historic floods and more, not all news in 2020 was bad news; sometimes our staff reported on heartwarming stories of communities coming together, people working for good in the Valley and businesses defying odds.
If you were stuck at home for most of the year, perhaps you had the joy of a four-legged friend to keep you company.
On Day 2 of our five-day series looking back at the upside of 2020, we will see how our furry friends found their way into the news.
This year, several heartwarming stories of pets came to our attention, perhaps because this year isolation became the unfortunate norm.
Our staff overwhelmingly voted some of these stories as their favorites out of the stories we chose for this series. This is not a surprise if you saw any of the cats, dogs and lizards in one of our many Zoom meetings this year. We like animals.
Of course, this year's pet stories come with some 2020-style twists and turns and often involve people going the extra mile to make sure humankind's best friends were cared for during a rocky year.
Aloha, Fido!
In late October, a plane from Hawaii landed at the Walla Walla Regional Airport. On board, however, wasn't a handful of returning tourists with sunburns but rather a host of cats and dogs.
Karlene Ponti wrote about the four-legged passengers, who were part of the Wings of Rescue operation, which has seen more than 38,000 pets flown to safety since it began in 2012.
This year, Wings of Rescue brought a special plane full from Hawaii for Operation Paws Across the Pacific. Animals were brought from the overcrowded shelters on the islands to Seattle, Walla Walla and other cities in the Northwest.
The Blue Mountain Humane Society was able to take in 13 dogs and 21 cats out of the 600 pets in the operation.
Executive Director Sara Archer said the tourism economy in Hawaii had been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning families were having trouble providing for their pets and tourists were not there to adopt them, leading to horribly overcrowded shelters.
Walla Walla got to play a part in making sure the 600 animals received healthy, happy and full lives.
A happy, lonely shelter
The local humane society found itself in the spotlight a few times this year.
Early on in the pandemic, the Walla Walla community stepped up big time for the Valley's only animal shelter.
From what Archer called "the darkest Friday the 13th of all time" on March 13 to March 27, the adoption floor at the shelter became essentially empty. Just two dogs remained after a flurry of furry adoptions.
"This community is amazing," Archer said at the time. "The people are just cool."
As people began to hunker down at home, they made sure pets weren't left behind.
It was certainly a topsy-turvy year for the humane society, but Archer was elated to see such a positive development during a time of great need.
Dog saving side gig
On a relaxing trip to Gig Harbor, Washington, Sallie McCullough did what she always does — help animals.
McCullough, who is Walla Walla's animal control officer, found herself doing her day job while on vacation in late October, as Sheila Hagar noted in a detailed story about the event.
While staying at a rental at Sunrise Beach Park, McCullough's family came across what they thought at first was a deer.
But it turned out to be Weasel, a blue healer belonging to Toni Froehling and Sara Tidd, of Yelm, Washington.
Weasel had gone missing after falling overboard from a boat during a storm when Froehling was sailing back to Gig Harbor.
McCullough saved Weasel from the rocky beach near the house as the tide was coming in and brought him to a dog bed inside where he tried to regain his strength.
Within 24 hours, a post she shared on social media reached far and wide enough that Tidd was able to identify the dog, based on a distinct scar on his ear.
After believing their beloved blue healer had perished, Froehling received a call from Tidd as he made his way back to Gig Harbor for one last desperate search. Froehling went straight to Sunrise Beach, where Weasel lept into Froehling's arms.
McCullough was able to use her knowledge to remind the owners to have a good collar with plenty of information attached and written on it, in case of such emergencies.
Weasel is safe at home, playing with toys and not nearly as cold and wet as he was that day.
