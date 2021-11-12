Two days after a local veteran died by suicide, a fundraiser to help pay for the family’s funeral expenses has surpassed its $8,000 goal.
Nicholas James Groom, 25, was the youngest of four children, according to a tribute written by his sister, Randii, and published on a GoFundMe page organized by community member JoAnne Bennett.
“Along with his love of family, Nick enjoyed the outdoors and spent many summers catching fish, snakes and crawdads in the creek behind his family home,” Randii wrote. “Nick was known by many for his smile, his distinct walk and his very goofy, playful personality.”
In 2017, Groom followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, enlisting in the U.S. military, Randii continued. After completing basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia, Groom was stationed in Germany and Texas during his two years in the army. During this time, he developed a love for cooking that continued after he was discharged in 2019.
Groom joined the Army Reserves earlier this year and recently worked as a cook at The Blue Mountain Tavern and The Red Monkey, Randii wrote.
“Although he loved to make other people laugh, Nicholas struggled with depression and anxiety and lost his battle on November 10, 2021,” she added.
A fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses was started the next day, Veterans Day, with an initial goal of raising $8,000 dollars. By the next day, Friday, Nov. 12, the GoFundMe had raised surpassed that goal by several hundred dollars. Any additional funds after funeral expenses will be donated to support programs that raise awareness and help end veteran suicide, according Bennett wrote.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.