WESTON — The Friends of Weston Library annual membership meeting is slated for 7 p.m., April 18, at Weston Community Church Fellowship Hall, 206 N. Water St.
Dennis Dauble, former Weston resident and retired Pacific Northwest National Laboratory employee, will be the guest speaker.
Dauble had a 35-year career as a fisheries scientist and manager and will present “A Writing Life: From Science to the General Public.”
New members are welcome, and current members can renew their membership at the meeting, which will feature a raffle drawing and light refreshments.
For more information, contact Library Director Kathleen Schmidtgall at 541-566-2378.
— U-B staff
