book sale by liz west via flickr.com.jpg

Friends of Weston Library’s annual used book sale.

 Liz West via flickr.com, courtesy

WESTON — The Friends of Weston Library annual membership meeting is slated for 7 p.m., April 18, at Weston Community Church Fellowship Hall, 206 N. Water St.

Dennis Dauble, former Weston resident and retired Pacific Northwest National Laboratory employee, will be the guest speaker.

Dauble had a 35-year career as a fisheries scientist and manager and will present “A Writing Life: From Science to the General Public.”

New members are welcome, and current members can renew their membership at the meeting, which will feature a raffle drawing and light refreshments.

For more information, contact Library Director Kathleen Schmidtgall at 541-566-2378.

— U-B staff

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

