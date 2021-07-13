Friends of the Waitsburg Weller Library will meet at 7 p.m. Wed., July 14, at Waitsburg Town Hall, 121 Main St.
The group is gathering to help deal with an unexpected blow, group president Lisa Winnett said.
The Weller Library began to receive attention after the Waitsburg Times published an article about the future of the library in May. It wasn’t until a friend of Winnett’s texted her about the article that she discovered the library building was possibly going to be sold.
“We were all like, ‘What? None of us heard anything about it,’ so it was a big surprise,” she said. “We didn’t know if they wanted to get rid of the library, and it raised many question marks for us.”
At a City Council meeting about the library, people wanted answers.
“At the first City Council meeting, I think they were a little overwhelmed by the amount of people who showed up, and they (City Council) said, ‘I want to assure you that we’re not getting rid of the library, we’re just possibly going to move it,’ although at that time they didn’t have a space to move it to,” Winnett said.
She wasn’t the only person surprised by the potential surplus of the historic building. Jim Leid, the chair of the Weller Library Board of Trustees, was also unaware that there were plans to possibly sell the library building.
“They knew we wouldn’t go along with it,” Leid said.
The building is significant because it is one of the last remaining reminders of Fanny Weller, who lived in Waitsburg for decades before her death in 1967.
Weller was always an advocate for public libraries, Leid recalled.
A statue of Weller is in front of the public library.
“If they try and sell it, I think the people in the community will be pretty upset and disappointed,” he said.
The spot is one of the few places in town for younger people to go to, said Karen Huwe, secretary of Friends of the Weller Library, listing activities and reading programs that capture the attention of youth.
Older people can easily access books instead of needing to drive to Walla Walla, she said.
Waitsburg city administrator Randy Hinchliffe said the sale of the library building has been tabled until the Board of Trustees is has new members and there is a chance for them to give an informed opinion about the sale.
The decision to sell the library building was caused by multiple reasons revolving around the cost of needed improvements to the building, Hinchliffe said.
The city will continue to fund the library for the immediate future, he said.
The Waitsburg Times reported that one of the necessary improvements is updating the building to make it compliant with the American Disability Act, such as adding wheelchair access to the building.
Wednesday’s Friends of the Waitsburg Weller Library meeting will focus on creating cohesive goals for the group and recruiting volunteers for various committees like fundraising and research, Winnett said.
“We’re just trying to find who we’ve got to work with and put them on the trail of different things we need,” Winnett said.
People who are attending the meeting are encouraged to bring a friend.