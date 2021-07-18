WAITSBURG — A sense of community pervaded the air at Waitsburg Town Hall as people came together Wednesday night, July 14, to brainstorm how to save their beloved library building.
Earlier this year, Waitsburg City Council members were considering selling the historical Weller Public Library building on Main Street.
Waitsburg City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe said the sale of the library building has been tabled until the board of trustees has new members, and officials want to give them a chance to give an informed opinion about the sale.
The decision to sell the library building is related to the cost of needed improvements to the building, Hinchliffe said.
The city will continue to fund the library for the immediate future, he said last week.
Thirty-eight people attended the meeting Wednesday organized by members of the Friends of the Weller Public Library. Many voiced their opinions or gave ideas as the group, let by Lisa Winnett, the group president, and Jim Leid, the chair of the Weller Library board of trustees, discussed fundraising and requests for volunteers.
Attendees identified their main goal for the library as creating a “vibrant library for Waitsburg that is accessible to all.”
The possibility of joining the Walla Walla County Rural Library District was mentioned by some, which would allow the Weller Library to borrow and trade books with other branches.
Leroy Cunningham, who is running to be a Waitsburg Parks and Recreation commissioner, said that Parks and Rec could help save the library building.
“Getting in Parks and Rec is a really big deal because I can make the biggest impact, more so than anything else, by doing these different things and building new things and trying to bring tourism to the town,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said that it’s Park and Recreation’s job to manage things like the library building, so they can go and talk to people and try to get funding via option such as grants.
Bart Baxter, another attendee, encouraged people at the meeting to attend the next Waitsburg City Council meeting.
“As I say in soccer, pressure, pressure, pressure,” Baxter said.
Winnett said she was pleased with how the meeting went and the turnout from the community.
The Friends of the Weller Public Library created a survey to gather input from the community to assist with decision making for the library board of trustees, which can be accessed here.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 28.