Increased rainfall Friday may have provided flashbacks for area residents to February this year, when record precipitation led to disastrous flooding.
Fear not — Friday’s rainfall was somewhat close to a record, but it wasn’t nearly enough to cause any long-term damage.
Friday’s total of 0.89 inches of rain, as recorded at the Walla Walla Regional Airport, was shy of the record of 1.09 inches set Nov. 6, 2006.
Thursday and Friday’s total precipitation at the airport, the location of the city’s main weather monitor for the National Weather Service, measured at 1.47 inches, according to data from the weather service.
The two-day storm was enough to make local rivers rise by 1-2 feet at most monitoring stations, but not nearly enough to get even close to flood stage.
Weather service maps showed about 1.5 inches of rain Friday in the Blue Mountain foothills, just east of Walla Walla.
The sudden deluge did cause the usual amount of grief with storm drains getting backed up in various areas. City crews in Walla Walla were on the move Thursday and Friday, not only continuing curbside leaf hauling, but also clearing out the backed up drains with a pump truck.
The weather is in for another twist Sunday as the weather service in Pendleton is warning of “wintry conditions” through Monday.
Early Sunday is calling for snow across much of the lower Columbia Basin, including less than an inch in College Place and Walla Walla, 1-2 inches at Dayton and 3-4 inches at Tollgate.
The weather service warned of a sudden chilling effect as the “weather system will also filter in colder Canadian air into the region, with the coldest temperatures expected Sunday and Monday,” meteorologists said Saturday in a weather advisory.