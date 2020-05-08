'Freedom Rally' planned for downtown WW

A "Freedom Rally" is being planned for downtown Walla Walla Saturday to support small businesses and call for a reopening of Washington state's economy.
The rally, which will take place at 3 p.m. at the intersection of First Avenue and East Main Street, is intended to stoke support for small business owners, organizer Kevin Davis told KEPR-TV.
Davis posted the event on rallylist.com, a website used to organize and promote protests and public demonstrations.
Davis wrote on the Rallylist event page that the protest is "against (Gov. Jay) Inslee’s tyrannical rules. We don’t need them in Eastern Washington. What works for Seattle doesn’t work for Walla Walla."
Davis invited attendees to "practice your remaining freedoms while they last. Carry, don’t carry, concealed carry (with permit), wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, whatever."
Attempts to reach Davis before press time were not successful.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber said there will be a police presence to observe the rally and he was optimistic nothing would get out of hand.
"I am hopeful everyone will behave themselves and just peacefully exercise their First Amendment right to assembly and speech," Bieber said.