Free Tipsy Taxi to start Friday

People imbibing this month can have a free ride home starting Friday, with Tipsy Taxi.
The free rides for people in the Walla Walla and College Place area will run Dec. 13 through Dec. 31 and provide a sober ride home to help prevent drunken driving, according to Nancy McClenny-Walters, Target Zero Manager for the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition.
The hours for the ride’s 13th year will be 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, from taverns, parties and other places to residents’ homes.
Area businesses and organizations donate things, such as the cost of gas from Odom Distributing, to allow for Tipsy Taxi’s operation, McClenny-Walters wrote in an email.
“There is no cost to the county,” she wrote.
Additionally, volunteers from the coalition — including McClenny-Walters — and others, drive the party-goers, she said, and slots usually are full by mid-November. However, she said Friday, one slot each for a driver and an assistant are open, but she expected those to fill shortly.
“Many do it because they have seen or are aware of the possible tragic consequences of impaired driving,” she wrote.
“They have either experienced themselves or seen the damage and don’t want it to happen to others so they do their part to provide safe rides. We have several who do it every year because they believe in it — providing a safe ride home. The goal is that everyone makes it home safely ... We could not provide this without the sponsors contributing what they do and without the volunteers giving of their time.”
She and her husband volunteer to drive every year, McClenny-Walters said. She said most people plan ahead for a night out by getting a ride to their party and calling Tipsy Taxi afterward.
“You meet lots of grateful people,” she said. “Over the years there have only been a few that were rude, and they were usually told to stop by their fellow passengers.”
Besides Tipsy Taxi, the coalition also is coordinating DUI emphasis patrols with the Walla Walla Police Department and other local agencies, she said.
“We hope people are making plans ahead of time for a safe ride home, but if they don’t and do drive impaired, we hope they are stopped before they cause harm to themselves or someone else,” she wrote.
Walla Walla police will have emphasis patrols Dec. 20 and 28, according to Sgt. Eric Knudson. He said Washington, unlike some other states, has ruled DUI checkpoints unconstitutional.
Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt added deputies likely also would have emphasis patrol on the same nights, and state troopers plan to as well.