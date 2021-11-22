For anyone seeking a hot Thanksgiving meal this week, here are some places in the Walla Walla area that are offering food and holiday meals.
Many of these food banks and organizations are also looking for food and financial donations for the upcoming holidays. Donations help support individuals and families in local communities.
BMAC: Walla Walla Mobile Food Bank, 921 W. Cherry St.
- Blue Mountain Action Council’s holiday box distribution 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
- Food distributions are typically on Fridays, but this week, for the holiday, it will be on Tuesday evening.
- BMAC will also be at:
- Valle Lindo, 133 Farmland Road, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
- Burbank Mobile Food Bank, Burbank Grange, 44 N. Fourth St., 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
- Touchet Mobile Food Bank, Pomona Grange, First Street and Touchet-Gardena Road, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
- For more information and for BMAC’s food bank holiday schedule, visit
Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague St.
- The center gives free meals to people 60 and older every weekday in Jefferson Park.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 24, there will be a Thanksgiving meal served.
- Drive-thru pick-up line is open 11 a.m. to noon every weekday.
- The Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program information and schedule is online at
Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.
- The Center offers three meals a day to anyone in the community who is hungry. Breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m., lunch from noon-1 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. daily.
- The Center also offers food distribution at the same times that daily meals are served.
- For more information on the Christian Aid Center’s services, visit
- To donate money for Thanksgiving meals, visit
Walla Walla Salvation Army, 827 W. Alder St.
- The Salvation Army is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. for food distribution.
- For more information on food distribution and how to volunteer and donate to the Salvation Army, visit
Mobile Food Bank, 207 N. Third St., Dayton
- Every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at AgLink.
- For more information, visit
Community Action Program of East Central Oregon
- Safeway is running its annual Turkey Bucks campaign to provide Thanksgiving meals for families with the help of the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon.
- Fill out an online form before Nov. 23 to receive a Thanksgiving meal at
- For information on food-distribution services in Eastern Oregon counties, visit
The Bread Basket, 8 NE Seventh Ave., Milton-Freewater
- The center is open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
- For more information, call 541-938-3158.
The Valley Cupboard, 800 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater
- The center is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
- For more information, call 541-938-7161.
Eden’s Pantry, 212 SW Fourth St., College Place
- To help support local college students struggling with food insecurity, Eden’s Pantry at the Community Church at Walla Walla University is accepting food and financial donations.
- To donate, visit
