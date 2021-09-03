Saturday, Sept. 25, is Public Lands Day on public lands in Washington. Visitors will get free admission into Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife land.
On this day, a Discover Pass will not be needed for visitor parking on DNR and WDFW lands and in day-use areas at Washington state parks, according to a release.
National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 as the fourth Saturday in September. The National Environmental Education Foundation coordinates the day each year. In 2019, the state Legislature passed a bill proclaiming the same Saturday as Washington Public Lands Day.
Visitors can help celebrate public lands by:
- Being prepared and having a Plan B if their destination of choice is crowded or closed.
- Bringing out what they bring in and packing their own health and hygiene supplies.
- Respecting the land, people and communities where they are recreating.
- Volunteering and being good stewards of public lands.
- Creating a welcoming environment for all who share outdoor public spaces.
- Respecting all burn bans in place to reduce wildfire risk.
The remaining 2021 free state land days are Nov. 11, on Veterans Day, and Nov. 26, on Autumn Day.
The Discover Pass, which costs $30 to $35 annually, or $10 to $11.50 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and DNR. The Discover Pass legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.