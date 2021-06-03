Kids can take to the skies Saturday, June 5, at the annual Young Eagles rally, a tradition since 1972.
After a pandemic pause in 2020, the Walla Walla chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association will again offer free airplane rides for youths ages 8-17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Martin Air Field, 209 Martin Field Lane, about 1 mile west of College Place.
The local Civil Air Patrol organization will be on hand to show the kids around the inside of a small airplane, and toddler toys will be out for the younger siblings to play on while they wait.
Food trucks will be at the airfield during the event.
Masks are required, and sanitation protocols around the airport and in the airplanes are in place, organizers said.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Pilots and ground crews at the event are volunteers who want to inspire kids in the world of aviation. Young Eagles is the only program of its kind and has expanded to include workshops for those wishing to pursue their interest in building, fixing or flying airplanes.
To register for Saturday’s flights, go to ubne.ws/youngeagles.