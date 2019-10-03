Devices and screens have become so prevalent in daily life that they’re even becoming a distraction during doctor visits.

Charlie Billingsley, Primary Care director at Walla Walla Clinic, said he’s heard stories from pediatricians who have to step in and ask their young patients to put phones and tablets down to get through their appointments. Although it’s been a while since he worked in the department himself, Billingsley said he’s experienced it first hand.

“I would often see where you couldn’t get the whites of the kid’s eyes,” he said. “Now I hear about it in provider meetings.”

So Walla Walla Clinic was an enthusiastic participant when the idea came to partner on a free community screening of documentary “Screenagers.”

The award-winning film explores the growth of screen time and how the digital universe that includes video games and social media affects users, especially kids and families.

“The more we learn about the effects of screen time, the scarier it gets,” Billingsley said. “We try to include the risks of screen time in the anticipatory guidance during all of the well checks that our providers do for our patients. We usually end up finding out that the child is getting more than the recommended amount of screen time.”

The free screening of the movie is open to the public and takes place Tuesday at Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus. The event opens at 6 p.m. with a resource fair. More than 20 partners will set up in the lobby focusing on other ways to spend time around town without involving a screen.

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer panel with physicians, a psychologist, community teens and more.

According to the film, statistically the average person spends six and a half hours per day looking at screens — from televisions and desktop computers to smartphones and tablets. That does not include time spent on such things at work or school.

With the emergence come new challenges around social interactions, attention span and mood.

Billingsley acknowledged screen time has its place and will not go away. But how it’s used and for how long in a given day is an important discussion.

“It’s ridiculous to expect anyone to just eliminate screen time, but we can get more healthy and productive with it,” he said.

He said the idea was broached by family and marriage counselor Michelle Coleman, who approached adolescent psychologist Emily Rea at Walla Walla Clinic about finding a way to offer the film locally. That’s when Rea approached the clinic.

The clinic partnered with Coleman and the city of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Department to put on the event.

“It’s just such a good cause,” Billingsley said. “As cliché as it sounds, if we can help one household it will be worth it.”