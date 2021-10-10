Recently, the city removed several high-ranking staff members. If you had been (or currently were serving) at the time, what would be (or what was) your response to the mayor’s decision?
Mayor (Zac) Weatherford works hard and has the best interests of Dayton in mind. Most of his judgements about city management are very good. New on the Council, I met with him frequently and he has been helpful. But the recent firings were confusing. It was a surprise that all three top city staff positions were let go suddenly and without prior Council notice and discussion. I realized there is a communication gap between the mayor and the collective council. Initially, I was concerned that city staff expertise might be hard to replace quickly enough to avoid disruption in city services, and whether Dayton could afford the transition. Council committees depended on participation by top city staff, so would committee function be impaired?
Do you believe the utility tax hike passed this year to help fund Columbia County law enforcement is good for the citizens of the city? Explain why or why not.
The recent increase in utility taxes is concerning and confusing for many citizens of Dayton. The simple answer is that this seemed the most cost-effective way to pay for an unanticipated large increase in contracted police services with Columbia County. The City did not have much notice and did not have ready funds at hand to pay for the more expensive contract. Rather than go without police services, we made the difficult decision to raise utility taxes. There were other options, but none of these were palatable, either. The more complex question is why the city and county did not communicate better for several years prior to this sudden demand. Hopefully, in future, we can plan more effectively avoid such unexpected surprises.
What is the most important issue to you as a candidate?
Over ... years, small towns lost ... dealerships, restaurants, retail ... etc. Business taxes were lost that used to pay for a higher level ... services than we can now afford. Small (state) grants ... can only fix streets leading to (hospitals) and schools, not ... other deteriorating streets. Store fronts are empty, young people leave for ... cities, schools decline, etc. However, there is a ... trend for people to relocate to smaller towns for higher quality of life. Many will bring ... businesses with them if high-level ... broadband (is) available. Council recently approved merging federal infrastructure funds with Port of Columbia grant(s) ... to develop ... broadband services. In the short run we could've corrected other problems instead, but the action we took should return ... business taxes, hopefully lessen individual taxes and turn around decline in Dayton.
What qualifies you for this position and what personal qualities make you a good fit?
My wife and I chose to live (here) because it's a small, rural town with a lot going for it. I grew up in a small farming community and have worked directly with farmers and farm organizations for my entire career ... (I'm) in tune with the needs of agricultural communities. I enjoy the community and I wish for the town to function ... and flourish. (On Council), I can help make that happen. I have a background in management, grant writing, consensus building and public service. Appointment to the Council six months ago gives me a head start on understanding city processes and state regulations. Having been a Port commissioner, working on economic development for this region, broadened my perspective on city, county and state processes and how to get things done.
Much discussion these days has been about the division of opinions regarding COVID-19-related mandates. What role do you believe City Council should or should not play in encouraging or discouraging those mandates?
Science and health issues have further divided this already politically divided country. For a new and deadly disease ... data can appear slowly, can be hard to interpret and may lead to tentative conclusions that may require revision. Nevertheless, for public health ... I fall in with national health experts. In a health crisis, public health concerns should trump individual liberties. Many people incorrectly think the risk of deadly communicable diseases is long over, so that vaccines no longer seem relevant. ... The large preponderance of COVID-19-related deaths are among non-vaccinated and non-masked people, who also are the main reservoir of the still-spreading virus. Council members may differ in their points of view, but should support ... common good and adhere to state and federal laws and mandates.
