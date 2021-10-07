Four more residents of Umatilla County diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from Umatilla County Public Health.
This marks 133 COVID-19 deaths in the Oregon county since the pandemic began.
A 60-year-old woman died July 6 at Legacy Good Samaritan in Portland. A 104-year-old women died July 17 in a private residence. A 65-year-old man died July 28 in a private residence. Finally, a 69-year-old man died Oct. 4 at Providence St. Joseph in Spokane. All four had underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications from the coronavirus.
Umatilla County health officials also reported 71 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 13,834.
Counseling and crisis support services can be accessed by calling Lifeways at 866-343-4473. Those experiencing heightened stress are encouraged to reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration at 1-800-985-5990.
