MILTON-FREEWATER — Four Milton-Freewater residents were injured Saturday afternoon in a collision at West Crockett Road and Highway 11.
Laura L. Larson, 58, allegedly tried turning left onto the highway in her Toyota Corolla and struck a Chevrolet Avalon, driven by Lourdes Meza Diaz, 45, according to the Oregon State Police, which responded at 12:38 p.m.
Larson and her passenger, Louise V. Larson, 91, as well as Meza Diaz and her passenger, Veronica Lara Meza, 35, were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for unknown injuries.
Laura L. Larson was cited.
The vehicles were towed from the scene.