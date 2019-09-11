BURBANK — Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a semitractor-trailer driver failed to yield at a left turn on state Route 124 between Burbank and Pasco.

Aaron S. Hoffman, 46, of Prescott, was driving the semitractor-trailer, approaching a 2005 Ford 500 driven by Evangelina Zuniga-Jacinto, 38, of Pasco, around 5 p.m., according to a release from Washington State Patrol.

Ryan J. Ayres, 39, of Pasco, was driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder west on the highway, the release stated. Zuniga-Jacinto turned in front of Ayres to avoid Hoffman, but was unsuccessful and the three vehicles collided.

Zuniga-Jacinto and three minors were injured and taken to Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Hospital staff didn’t return calls to the U-B regarding their status by press time today. Hoffman and Ayres weren’t injured.

The tractor-trailer was undamaged, but the two other vehicles were towed from the scene, the release stated.