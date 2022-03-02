The Blue Mountain Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits that can show financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Walla Walla has received funding under the American Recovery Plan Act to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials created this grant program in partnership with Blue Mountain Community Foundation to support organizations, programs and activities that serve city residents.
Organizations that have received other COVID-19 funding are eligible to apply.
The deadline is March 23. Applicants must have current nonprofit status.
The application is at bluemountainfoundation.org. For more information, contact Greer Buchanan at 509-529-4371 or greer@bluemountainfoundation.org.
