Voters will have a chance Thursday to see and hear candidates running for election this year to the Walla Walla City Council.

A candidate forum will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the Garrison Middle School cafeteria, 906 Chase Ave. Ten candidates vying for three Council seats are on the ballot for the Aug. 6 primary election.

A second forum for Port of Walla Walla commission candidates running in the primary election will be held July 23. It will also begin at 6 p.m. at the Garrison Middle School cafeteria.

According to organizers, Thursday’s forum will begin with a short overview of the city’s new ward system for Council seats. Candidates will then take questions from a moderator and then the floor will be opened for questions from the audience.

The City Council recently adopted a restructuring of the Council positions so that four seats will be representing four districts in the city. Two of the ward positions are on the ballot along with two at-large positions.

Four contenders are running for the Council’s Position 4, East Ward, seat. They are Ted Koehler, James Powell, Derek Swain and Gayle Stevens. Three candidates have filed for the Council’s Position 5, West Ward, seat. They are Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, Sharon Kay Schiller and Barbara Zohner.

Three candidates, Julian Saturno, Jordan Michaels and incumbent Steve Moss, are running for the Council’s Position 7 seat, which is at large.

The final race is for the Council’s at-large Position 6 seat where incumbent Tom Scribner is running unopposed.

The forum is being sponsored by the Walla Walla chapter of the American Association of University Women with cosponsorship from the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin in partnership with the Walla Walla Latino Alliance, Whitman College Politics Department and La Voz.