The Walla Walla Valley’s cultural and entertainment institutions have largely been shuttered since March last year, but some are preparing for visitors again now that Walla Walla and Columbia counties have moved into Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan.
One example is Fort Walla Walla, which is set to reopen its exhibit halls on Friday. The museum’s new hours will be 12-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The Pioneer Village is scheduled to reopen March 5.
Jennifer Pecora, communications manager at Fort Walla Walla, said she’s excited to open the museum’s doors.
“There is quite a bit to see at the museum, as several new and updated exhibits were completed in 2020 while we were closed,” she said.
The museum opened for a brief stint August through November before closing due to tight COVID-19 restrictions and financial limitations. With losses to membership, store sales and the museum’s normally busy events calendar, Pecora says it’s been a struggle to stay afloat.
“We were able to open a few months in 2020, but if you only get three visitors a week, for example, it doesn’t cover the staff hours or keeping the lights on,” she said.
Fort Walla Walla normally sees about 24,000 visitors each year and about 5,000 school children. The museum offers an admission-free school tour program, a cornerstone for many curricula, that’s now online during the pandemic. Pecora says she hopes to see the program come back in person this year.
“We started offering the tours so students can learn about the place where they come from. We pivoted to online now, but the online tours are not the same thing as a museum exhibit, and students have online learning fatigue,” said Pecora.
Pecora said she and her staff are prepared should the county slip back into Phase 1.
“We could be concerned, but right now our reality is start and stop, so we have to be flexible … I hope the community is excited to hear that we’re opening and that they come and visit us at some point this year,” she said.
This opening weekend, visitors at Fort Walla Walla will receive $1 off admission for each adult. Admission prices are $9 for adults, $8 on opening weekend, $8 for seniors and students and $4 for children ages 6-12. Museum members and children under 6 get in free.
Other area museums are opening or preparing for opening, though some don’t have plans to be ready until later in the year.
- Dayton: The Dayton Historic Depot and Boldman House Museum opened Feb. 4, according to the group’s Facebook page. The Depot’s hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Boldman’s hours are Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Both Columbia County museums are operating at 25% capacity.
- Milton-Freewater: Spring 2021
- Walla Walla: March 2021
- Dayton: April 2021
- Waitsburg: Closed until further notice