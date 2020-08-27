Fort Walla Walla Museum got a welcome surprise when Gov. Jay Inslee recently updated guidance for museums in the state.
"I was surprised that they relaxed their requirements," museum Executive Director James Payne said.
Initially, under Phase 2 of Inslee's Safe Start plan, museums were not allowed to open. But as of last week, that's changed.
Now, instead of waiting for Phase 3, the museum is gearing up to reopen Friday at 25% capacity. The new hours will be noon-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday.
"In general, we had a blue print to follow with guidelines from the governor’s office, the Washington State Historical Society and the American Alliance of Museums," Payne said in an email.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is the first to announce its intent to open. Meanwhile, at Kirkman House Museum, the board of the directors opted to shut down for the remainder of the 2020 season, with an aim to open in March next year.
How the change might affect other Walla Walla museum operations is not yet clear.
Payne said the museum was one of the first to sign Visit Walla Walla's Peace of Mind Pledge, a local campaign demonstrating a commitment to the health and safety of guests. But then it turned out museums weren't permitted to open under Phase 2, where Walla Walla County remains.
While Payne and his team are excited to open the doors again, things will look different and a top-to-bottom approach is being used to make sure staff, volunteers and visitors remain safe from contracting COVID-19.
"We are committed to human safety," Payne said.
The museum has been sanitized and has a frequent cleaning schedule. Hand sanitizing stations have been added, social distancing signs and markers are in place, masks are required for all, extra masks have been purchased, hands-on stations have been roped off, and water fountains have been replaced with water coolers and disposable cups.
Payne said the support from local government entities like the city of Walla Walla, the Port of Walla Walla, Visit Walla Walla and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health have been paramount in being ready to open so soon after the governor's decision.
"We’re really fortunate to have tremendous local support," Payne said. He said the Port even hired local marketing company CMBell to make a heritage promotional video to draw heritage tourism to the Walla Walla Valley.
As far as what will be offered, Payne said "(curator) Shannon Buchal and her team have assembled a wonderful exhibit on women’s suffrage in Washington state."
Payne said new clothing has been added to the heritage fashion runway, new American Indian artifacts have been added, and the newest exhibit on musical history of the Valley is still available.
In addition, the museum's new foray into digital programming will continue as well — something that COVID-19-related restrictions fostered.
The virtual programming can be found on the museum's website, fwwm.org.