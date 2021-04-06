The former executive director of Trilogy Recovery Community resigned from his position last month after being charged with voyeurism.
Luis R. Rosales was arraigned in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday, April 5, where he pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of viewing, filming or photographing a person without their consent for the purpose of sexual gratification.
A trial date has been set for June 29. After answering a summons to appear at Walla Walla County Jail last month, Rosales is free on his own recognizance.
Rosales, 38, was first on staff of the nonprofit addiction recovery agency that was started in 2010. He became executive director in 2013, Trilogy officials said.
Court documents state that on Nov. 9, a Trilogy employee reported to the Walla Walla Police Department that Rosales had an iPad Pro tablet recording in an office restroom when he asked her to go into the restroom and try on two shirts while not wearing a bra.
The employee later said in a statement to investigators that the request from her boss was ostensibly to give an opinion if the T-shirts being sold as part of a fundraiser were too “see-through” to be appropriate. She reported she discovered the electronic device before removing her blouse to try on the shirts.
The employee said she cursed when she saw the iPad, and Rosales then asked if she had seen something. The woman opened the restroom door and handed him the iPad Pro, telling him she’d found it in the bathroom and that it was recording, court documents show.
Rosales responded by telling her that was “weird” and apologizing, the police report said. The incident ended with the employee holding up the shirts to the light to gauge their fabric thickness.
The woman told a detective she noticed the recording had been going for just over six minutes.
In a search of Rosales’ Trilogy office on Nov. 12, his electronic devices were seized. Rosales told officers they wouldn't find any evidence on the devices, which included the iPad Pro.
Court records show a forensic examination of the equipment found no videos, images or other data related to the allegation of voyeurism, but that logs contained in a database showed the iPad’s camera was activated during the time frame the employee reported the incident took place.
Specifically, the logs documented the back camera was turned on at 2:20 p.m. and turned off at 2:27 p.m., giving credibility to the woman’s report.
Rosales declined to provide a recorded statement to police indicating the agency’s board members had recommended he talk with the insurance company before giving a statement about the allegations.
Trilogy’s board president, Matthew McKern, said on Monday, April 5, that Rosales resigned on March 19 under an agreement that it would be best for the nonprofit.
“Trilogy is a community organization, and we're happy to have received strong support from the community during this transition,” McKern said in a written statement, adding that former Walla Walla County justice official Mike Bates has stepped in as interim executive director.
Bates was an early member of Trilogy’s board of directors and has a deep interest in the mission, McKern said.
“Recovery support is critical to us, our families and our community," he said. "Our mission is rooted in trust and the ability to serve those in recovery with honesty and safety. This is where we will continue to place our focus as we move forward.”
McKern said a search for a new executive director is beginning immediately.