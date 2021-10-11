The race of Dayton City Council Position 7 is between an election newcomer and a former Port of Columbia commissioner who is the current placeholder for the seat.
Fred Crowe, 73, a retired Oregon State University professor and agriculture expert, and Tyler Dieu, 31, a wildland firefighter coordinator and school maintenance worker, are in the running for the seat.
Crowe had to resign from his commissioner position because he moved out of his Port district, but he volunteered for the Council position temporarily not long after to fill the shoes of Matt Wiens, who resigned in January. The term ends Dec. 31.
The winner of the race will be elected to serve a full term.
Crowe said he was happy to volunteer for the spot in March 2021, but he quickly learned there was a larger learning curve than he anticipated.
"For example, I think it’s important that anyone considering ... the Council read the nearly 200-page 2016 report on the city’s wastewater treatment plan," Crowe said. "(Only then) can one understand how the city is working toward ... that plan."
Crowe said the budget of the city is multi-faceted and is organized in many different ways with different spending rules and sources.
Crowe said he believes staying on the Council will help him continue building on that knowledge and doing what's best for Dayton through budgeting, committee work and technical issues.
Dieu, a lifelong Dayton resident, said he for one is troubled by some of the things he's seen in Dayton recently, including increased taxation and a growing substance abuse issue.
"It's time our community stand up for our (youth) as well as our leaders standing up for a greater Dayton," Dieu told the Columbia County Conservatives.
Dieu said he believes he can help spend the city's money in a "more promising way."
"I believe it's time for a change," Dieu said.
