Rick Eskil, whose reporting and opinions appeared in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin for 41 years before he retired at the end of February, hopes to parlay decades of experience with the region into a successful campaign for Walla Walla City Council Position 1.
Eskil is running for the city’s South Ward position, currently held by Council member Riley Clubb, who is not running for reelection.
Eskil took a job with the Union-Bulletin in 1980 as a sports writer, before making a switch to covering business and agriculture, and another pivot soon after to covering politics and the state prison.
He had planned to stay two years. After nine years of bouncing between beats at the paper, he was offered a job as the editor of the editorial page, writing endorsements and opinion pieces for the newspaper. He stayed in that position until this year, when he decided to “call it a career,” he wrote in his goodbye column.
Having to work from home during the pandemic had helped him make the decision. Eskil, who has spent years involved in area little league organizations, including by coaching and fundraising, said that it had been the daily interactions with his community that kept him interested in his work.
“A lot of the joy I got from working was from being with people and learning new things and engaging,” Eskil said.
Now, he hopes to use those skills in service of the city of Walla Walla as a Council member.
Eskil believes that politics in Walla Walla have become problematically partisan, and he also criticized what he considers to be frivolous resolutions that only serve to make political points, such as by endorsing the Paris Climate Accords.
“I’m a moderate,” Eskil said. “I have 10,000 editorials to prove it. I’ve endorsed Republicans and Democrats. I’ve gone after both parties.”
But avoiding partisanship doesn’t mean avoiding hard conversations, Eskil added. The retired newspaperman said he believes in a transparent and deliberative process, and that he wants to see more of the innerworkings of government like pay raises for city employees discussed thoroughly and in public.
“I want the city council to discuss in public the various things that effect the public,” Eskil said. “If people don’t like it, then whoever’s backing it needs to explain why its important and sell it.”
Walla Walla is challenged by unaffordable housing, and Eskil points to wealthier buyers from out of town driving up the prices of homes. There’s also simply a shortage of available inventory, he added.
“People like my kids, they have good jobs, but it’s tough for them to find housing,” Eskil said.
Eskil suggested that development of additional housing should probably be centered around the north side of town.
And throughout it all, Eskil said he hopes to lower the temperature in Council chambers.
“I want to bring back civil discourse, where we’re not using liberals and conservatives as pejoratives,” he said. “When I covered city council all those years ago, I remember there were some vigorous debates, but none of them were personal.”
