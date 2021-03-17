By Walla Walla Union-Bulletin staff
The final walls of the old Kmart on East Isaacs Avenue stood ready to be torn down Tuesday, March 16, as Don Jackson Excavation finished demolition.
The lot will soon be repurposed for multi-family apartment buildings, city officials said. Four apartment buildings, each three-stories, totaling 96 units, are planned to take the space, with construction planned for the spring of this year.
Parking at the front of the buildings, landscaping and a clubhouse are also included in the design. Another 96 units are planned for phase two of the project.
The Mill Creek Apartments will be constructed under the company name Mill Creek Ventures, which is owned by Mason Helms, one of the site’s property owners.
Walla Walla’s Kmart closed its doors in July 2019 after 45 years amid a reorganization of Sears Holding Co. during bankruptcy proceedings.
Some building elements were salvaged and sold to local people as well as some in Northern Idaho and Enterprise, Oregon, said Don Jackson of Don Jackson Excavation.
The building’s wooden beams were proven useful to some who will use them to build workshops, a hay barn and more.