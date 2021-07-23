As farmers throughout the West grapple with a historic drought, one small farm in the Walla Walla Valley credits its drip irrigation system and water retention techniques with helping them avoid the worst impacts of the arid summer.
At least thus far.
“Knock on wood, summer’s not over yet, but things have been growing and staying watered,” said Noah Dybdahl, farm manager for Frog Hollow Farm.
Past the U-Pick flowers and basil, behind the store where Frog Hollow sells its produce alongside other locally-sourced products, sit row after row of zucchinis, peppers, and dozens of different varieties of heirloom tomatoes — the farm’s primary crop.
At the end of these rows, underneath knee-high sunburst marigolds the farm uses as a natural pest-repellent, drip lines intersect with flat-lying pipes that pump in water from the farm’s well. Those drip lines run alongside the rows of tomatoes and other crops, providing water directly to the plant’s roots.
This process is significantly more efficient than other types of irrigation, such as overhead sprinkler systems, Dybdahl said, and prevents leaf burn caused by water sitting on the plants while they’re baked by the sun.
Frog Hollow Farm, located in an old riverbed, does benefit considerable access to water to begin with due to a number of aquifer veins running beneath the property, said Amy Dietrich, who co-owns the farm with her husband, Jeff. But saving water — and money — is still a priority, Noah said.
“Water obviously is the most valuable resource you can have,” said Dybdahl. “And a lot of the people around, they’ve been affected far, far worse than us due to the fact that they use overhead.”
Each of the drip lines can be turned on and off, allowing Frog Hollow to further tailor its water use, he added.
The drip lines do come with a trade-off, Dybdahl said. To retain the water, black plastic mulch encases the drip lines and the crop’s roots, which creates a lot of plastic waste.
“No one wants to have that out in their fields, but it’s the least impactful remedy to save water,” Dietrich said. “We have (tried) some of the biodegradable stuff. If you’re only laying down 2,000 feet of it, that’s one thing. If you’re laying down as much as we’re doing, it just doesn’t hold up. It degrades in the constant sun.”
While the drought has not been a major factor for Frog Hollow, the heat wave that gripped the Northwest in June created more significant burdens. Working hours were cut short to avoid the hottest parts of the day, and the farm is only just starting to get caught up with a long to-do list.
Despite those difficulties, it could have been substantially worse. Tomato pollen can be sterilized as the flowers shrivel in the high heat, preventing the blossoms from being pollinated and fruiting, said Jennifer Kleffner, co-owner of Miles Away Farm in Walla Walla.
While Kleffner’s pepper plants thrived in the high heat, her first flush of tomatoes, which should have started showing up in the third week of July, is largely nonexistent. She hopes that another flush will begin ripening in the coming weeks, but her growing season will almost certainly be shorter than it otherwise would have been, she said.
Frog Hollow Farm mostly escaped that misfortune, possibly due to a slightly cooler microclimate in the area. Their first tomatoes started coming off the vine on Wednesday, July 21, right on schedule, Dybdahl said. The worst-case scenario was avoided, but Dybdahl is still keeping an eye on the thermometer.
“If we get another big spike of heat, the worry would be that some of the (tomato) blossoms would dry up,” Dybdahl said. “That’s our primary crop, that’s what we’re really watching.”
“And obviously if our pump goes out or something like that, then we’re in a world of hurt,” he added.