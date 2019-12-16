Fog causes weekend crash

Dense fog on Powerline Road in Walla Walla County on Saturday night caused Rosalinda Ruiz to lose control of her car, officials said.
Ruiz, 22, crossed the center line at about 9:20 p.m, rolled over and landed in a ditch, said Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Richard Schram.
Due to minor injuries, Ruiz was transferred to Providence St. Mary Medical Center by the Walla Walla County Rural Fire Department, Chief Rocky Eastman said.
Nobody was available to provide patient information at St. Mary this morning.