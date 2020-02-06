Flooding blocks river road in Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER — South Walla Walla River Road was blocked just south of the Joe West Bridge near Cache Hollow because of flood waters covering the roadway this afternoon.
Mike Fetter, who lives next to the bridge, said he woke up at 4 a.m. today because water was rushing into his basement. Fetter was able to borrow a back-hoe from a neighbor and build a berm around the property, but he was not too optimistic.
“This is really bad,” Fetter said as he looked at the muddy waters surrounding his home.
Fetter said there has been flooding in the area south of Milton-Freewater the last few years, but it seems to be getting worse every year.
“No, I won’t be sleeping,” he said when it came to considering the next 24 hours of his life.
South Walla Walla River Road was blocked just south of the Joe West Bridge near Cash Hollow because of floodwaters covering the roadway.
Check back at union-bulletin.com for more stories and updates on flooding in the Valley.