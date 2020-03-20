UMATILLA COUNTY— Oregon Farm Bureau has established a flood relief fund for Umatilla County farmers and ranchers.

Residents who make a substantial amount of their income from agriculture and whose agricultural operation suffered uncompensated loss from the recent flooding can apply for grants up to $2,500.

"Rural Oregonians help our neighbors in times of need. We set up this fund as a way to support local farm and ranch families who were most impacted by the devastating floods,” said Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.

An advisory committee made up of local farmers, ranchers, and a Northwest Farm Credit Services representative from Umatilla and Morrow counties will review applications for aid.

Find the application at OregonFB.org/flood.

Applications are due by April 17.

Donations were made by Northwest Farm Credit Services and Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.

To donate, email the amount you want to contribute to candace@oregonfb.org or make a check out to "Farm Bureau Flood Relief Fund" and mail it to Oregon Farm Bureau, c/o Candace Seal, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301.

