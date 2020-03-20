UMATILLA COUNTY— Oregon Farm Bureau has established a flood relief fund for Umatilla County farmers and ranchers.
Residents who make a substantial amount of their income from agriculture and whose agricultural operation suffered uncompensated loss from the recent flooding can apply for grants up to $2,500.
"Rural Oregonians help our neighbors in times of need. We set up this fund as a way to support local farm and ranch families who were most impacted by the devastating floods,” said Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.
An advisory committee made up of local farmers, ranchers, and a Northwest Farm Credit Services representative from Umatilla and Morrow counties will review applications for aid.
Find the application at OregonFB.org/flood.
Applications are due by April 17.
Donations were made by Northwest Farm Credit Services and Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.
To donate, email the amount you want to contribute to candace@oregonfb.org or make a check out to "Farm Bureau Flood Relief Fund" and mail it to Oregon Farm Bureau, c/o Candace Seal, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301.