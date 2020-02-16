Flood forces new pathways for Mill Creek family

“We just feel really lucky.”
The words come to Christina Winterbourne as she thinks about what could have been for her Mill Creek Road property.
She and her husband, Ian, have big plans for the 20-plus acres where the green builders are constructing an off-grid home in the south-facing hill across from Meiner Road.
A survey three months ago showed that part of the land — where they’ve already laid the foundation — sits about 4 feet back from the 500-year flood mark.
During the flood earlier this month, water levels passed the 100-year flood mark on their property.
Even more serendipitous, they received their permit to build one day before zoning changes would have required a 200-foot setback from the creek.
But it wasn’t that house they were most concerned with. While they work on their long-term “forever home,” a tiny house they constructed on the property was the bigger worry.
As flood waters roared through Mill Creek, stretching over the banks, filling a nearby chicken coop 2 feet deep, carrying past a claw-foot tub from someone’s cabin upstream, Ian Winterbourne thought quickly about the prized items that needed to be pulled from the home before he braced it with his excavator.
“I had to drive it in water to park it,” he said during an exploration of the property last week.
“I thought to myself, ‘There’s a chance that we’re saving the tiny house, or we’re going to lose both.’”
The excavator is insured, which made it a safer bet, he figured.
Two days went by after the machine was parked and the couple could assess their property.
“I just couldn’t believe the difference,” Ian said.
The water did make it up to the tiny house, which now leans from the footings slightly.
They lost about 30 feet of bank. A tree with a swing for daughter, Nora, toppled over. The purple rope for the swing is still intact, shining out from the mess of branches.
“If the water would have gone up probably 2 more inches, the house would have been gone,” Christina marveled.
A log jam that came from upstream ultimately diverted the water, forcing the creek another direction. In the section that used to flow in front of their property, a pathway of river rock sits dry.
The diversion may have saved their tiny home, but it also took away their beloved swimming hole — a paradise surrounded by trees that spanned 20 feet wide and went about 6 feet deep.
Their findings around the property have demonstrated the wild unpredictability of the waters.
A wine glass on the property was still intact. But tangled in the fallen trees and debris have been broken pieces from homes upstream: roofing, doors, an old tractor wheel, clothing, dog dishes, cabinets, electrical panels.
A tattered piece from the book “Charlotte’s Web” landed at the property. Even a photograph labeled on the back “Julia, 10 yrs old, 2005” was discovered plastered on the side of a log.
The photo is badly damaged, but amid the loss from upstream, the Winterbournes would like to reunite it with the owner.
They knew when they bought the land a flood was not only likely, it was inevitable.
Last March, high waters ate about 20 feet of their banks. The year before that they dealt with ice dams.
“That’s sort of what we prepared for,” Christina said.
It’s part of the exchange for living beside the creek. What you get in serenity comes back in equal parts chaos when floods tumble in.
Christina’s family is long rooted in this area, dating back to the 1900s. Her great-grandfather had a cabin at Kooskooskie and a cabinet shop downtown. She grew up swimming in the creek.
The connection to the land had always been a draw, and when the property was listed, they jumped on the opportunity to buy it. They even famously moved the historic Newaukum River Bridge — a 1930 pony truss steel bridge — from Chehalis, Wash., to span the creek and keep the bridge from the landfill.
Ian is already working on a plan for creek restoration. He wants to restore the log jams and root masses and try to get fish habitat back.
The work ahead is even greater. The couple have long called the construction of their dream home their “five-year project.” The timeline stays the same even though they’re already a couple of years into building.
“It’s still our five-year project,” Ian quipped.
Now more work lies ahead. And the landscape is a little different than it was two weeks ago as the creek flows farther across the distance, he said.
“It sounds different now.”