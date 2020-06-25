A fire burning through brush and some trees consumed about 4 acres of land late Wednesday night near Wallula Junction, firefighters said, and it's expected to be fully contained today.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5 responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Mike Wickstrom said.
The fire burned along railroad tracks, not far from U.S. Highway 12 near the junction.
Wickstrom noted that trains have been known to spark fires in that area, but the cause has not been officially determined yet.
"We arrived to find 2 acres of heavy sagebrush and Russian Olive trees on fire," Wickstrom said. "The wind was blowing to the north at 20-30 mph."
Wickstrom said the fire was aided by the wind. That, coupled with steep, rocky terrain, made it difficult to fight the fire, he said.
"Lots of old railroad ties didn't help much either," Wickstrom said. He said the fire got close to the river and was strong enough to ignite driftwood.
"So we had a floating fire," Wickstrom said. "You don't see that every day."
Pasco Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District No. 3 assisted, the chief said. Together, they were able to stop the fire at about 3 acres and went home around 4 a.m. today.
He said they planned to return again this morning to monitor any hot spots, better seen in the daylight.
Instead, they were called out to the same fire around 7:30 a.m. because it had spread upriver another 300 feet.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife sent crews out and they took over the fire at 8:30 a.m. today. The hope is to have the fire and any hot spots totally under control some time today.