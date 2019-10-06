Just as the sun broke through Thursday’s afternoon clouds, an Embraer EMB120 Brasilia aircraft dropped down at the far end of the Walla Walla Regional Airport to a small cluster of excited people.

It took just a few minutes to see — or rather, hear — why.

As soon as the door of the cargo plane was slid open, a chorus of barking could be heard bouncing off the inside of the aircraft.

And that sound lit up the faces on volunteers and staff of Blue Mountain Humane Society gathered to cart off about 25 dogs of multiple breeds and sizes.

Which are all are expected to eventually be welcomed as members of families in the Walla Walla Valley, officials said.

This was a rescue drop from the Humane Society of the United States, part of its “Shelter and Rescue Partner” program that transfers animals from one place in the country to another.

In this case, action was needed because of the large number of dogs and cats needing homes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, said Kim Alboum, shelter outreach and policy engagement director for HSUS.

Some communities in those states lack resources to spay or neuter at low cost or to rescue found animals. Nor do they have strong adoption programs, Alboum said.

Thursday’s cargo came as a result of flooding down south — animal shelters are commonly emptied of strays to make room for owned pets of families displaced by floodwaters, said Sara Archer, executive director of Blue Mountain Humane Society

After being flown to a central hub in Tulsa, Okla., groups of strays are flown to shelters able to provide high quality care.

It’s not nothing to qualify as such a placement, Archer told her volunteers before the plane landed. Agencies like BMHS must pass strict criteria and promise ongoing care, sterilization and placement with an adoptive family.

That’s not a problem in the Pacific Northwest, known for its robust animal adoption rate, Alboum said.

“We are so lucky to have the most incredible partners in the state of Washington and we could not do our work without them.”

The Walla Walla animal shelter is no exception, she added.

“The quality of care and thought that is for every animal that comes through their doors, it’s incredible. You guys are doing so much for animals,” Alboum said Friday.

Not that the dogs being deplaned knew anything more than they were finally out of the plane they’d been on for more than six hours. But after a short drive back to the humane society at 7 E. George St., all would be allowed a free run time, Archer said.

In the meantime, she welcomed each future pet as Dan Canfield from the Humane Society of Tulsa announced a dog’s shelter name and personality as he handed crates down from the plane.

Here came Harmon, Bump and Cami, just a few of the pups getting a coo and smile from Archer and her cadre of helpers.

Gavin tried to lick everyone’s fingers through his wire crate door, his tail thumping against its plastic walls.

At 3 years old, Bump-the-heeler is the oldest of the lot, Archer said, noting the median age of these rescue dogs is 1 year.

In short order, Walla Walla will get to meet the animals in person.

First, however, the new Walla Walla residents will need exams by the shelter’s in-house veterinarian Kenneth Norris, who will update vaccinations and more, Archer said.

Then the animals get a 72-hour session to chill, “just to let them have some peace and see if the stress of travel brought on any infections,” she added.

Taking in 25 dogs is a “big lift” for Archer’s agency, made possible by a recent adoption event at McCurley Integrity Toyota that rehomed 49 pets.

“Even so, we’ve never taken in this many dogs before,” Archer said.

For more information, visit bluemountain.org or call 525-2452.