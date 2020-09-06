DAYTON — William Fletcher, 39, of Dayton was found guilty of first-degree assault by a Columbia County jury Friday following a two-day trial, Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack confirmed.
Fletcher now awaits a pre-sentencing investigation by the Department of Corrections. Slack said he is also waiting for certified copies of Fletcher’s prior convictions from California in order to present a standard range of sentencing to Judge Thomas Cox.
The jury Thursday and Friday heard testimony about how Fletcher beat Laura Romig with a candlestick holder, which forced her to get reconstructive dental surgery.
Slack said the jury answered “affirmative” to the two special verdicts, noting the deliberate cruelty of Fletcher’s actions and the fact that Romig was a particularly vulnerable victim.
Fletcher is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 16.
Slack with the special verdicts, the sentencing “could be anything up to the max.”
In Washington, first-degree assault is a Class A felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison with a possibility of up to $50,000 in fines.