Five Oregon residents injured in rollover near Dayton

DAYTON — Five Hermiston residents were injured Monday night on U.S. Highway 12, about 14 miles north of Dayton, when the truck they were in struck the guardrail and rolled.
Rafael T. Meras, 22, was driving west in a Toyota Tundra just before 11:17 p.m., according to a Washington State Patrol release. He was driving too fast for conditions, troopers said, and lost control of the truck. He may be cited, the release stated.
Passengers in the truck were were Angel M. Hernandez, 43, Juan Torres, 69, a 9-year-old boy, and Marta Valera, 32. All but Torres were wearing seat belts, and drugs or alcohol didn't appear to be a factor, the release stated.
The truck was towed from the scene, and the five were taken to Dayton General Hospital for injuries. All four adults were treated and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman, who added she could not provide information on the boy.