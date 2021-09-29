Five more Walla Walla County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 29 press release from the county Department of Community Health.
County officials were notified this week that a man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and two women in their 70s who had tested positive for COVID-19 have since died. County health officials did not specify whether any of the deceased had preexisting conditions that increased their risk of severe complications from infection.
This brings the total COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began to 88.
As of Wednesday morning, county health officials reported that there have been 8,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 538 active cases. There are currently 11 people hospitalized who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
