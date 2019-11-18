Fishhook Park will be closed for the 2020 recreation season

BURBANK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be closing the Fishhook Park day use and campground areas for the 2020 summer recreation season.
This closure is needed for modifications to the park facilities, according to a release.
The proposed work may include modifications to the existing sprinkler system, renovations to the outdated restrooms and work to accommodate larger recreational vehicles. These measures are expected to reduce maintenance costs.
The park will remain closed to all vehicle, boat and pedestrian traffic to facilitate a safe working area for staff and to protect the public while these needed changes are made throughout the year, the release stated.
Both nearby Charbonneau and Hood parks will be open and are "good alternatives for all your summertime fun along the Lower Snake River,” Greg Watson, the assistant natural resource manager, said in the announcement.
For more information about this maintenance project or other nearby recreation opportunities, contact the Natural Resource Management Office at 509-547-2048.