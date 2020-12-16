By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife authorities are seeking information into the separate shootings of a bald and golden eagle earlier this month in Columbia County.
The first eagle was found last week near Payne Hollow, between Waitsburg and Dayton. It appeared to be shot about a week before. It was still alive but so severely injured that it had to be killed.
The second eagle was in the Tucannon Habitat Management Unit, located downriver of Little Goose Dam, with a gunshot to a leg.
The juvenile bird is also believed to have been shot about a week before it was found.
As part of its investigation toward making an arrest, Fish and Wildlife officers are withholding information about which of the eagles — the golden or the bald — was found at each site, Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Staci Lehman said.
Shooting golden and bald eagles are criminal offenses punishable by fines and prison, said Fish and Wildlife Officer Chase Copenhaver in a release.
The bald eagle is no longer considered endangered but is listed as a sensitive species in Washington. The population of golden eagles is low in the state, and the species is currently a candidate for the state’s threatened and endangered species list, officials said in a release.
“While eagles are no longer listed as endangered, they are still a sacred symbol for many,” Copenhaver said. “Illegally killing wildlife of any kind steals opportunity from the rest of us that respect the legal regulations that protect them.”
Anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest will be offered a cash reward, the release stated.
Contact Copenhaver at 509-730-0828 or go to WDFW’s report a violation page. Tips can be submitted anonymously.