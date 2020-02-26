First-grader who saved mom's life hailed as hero

Ask Karl Burnstad who’s a hero, and he’s quick with a list that includes Superman, Batman and Dr. Who.
But the 7-year-old Columbia County boy is being told that he, too, is a hero.
Karl has been credited by emergency officials for saving his mother’s life in a situation that would have been easy for a little boy to miss.
On Friday, director of Columbia County’s emergency management department, Ashley Strickland, and other officials will present the first-grader with multiple awards, including a plaque and special coin.
Officials said this specific lifesaving award has never been presented to someone this young.
Or to anyone else in Columbia County.
The incident garnering such appreciation happened a few months ago, but Karl’s rescue effort was decades in the making.
Sometime in late fall—she’s not sure exactly when — Tracy Burnstad suffered a medical event that caused her to lose consciousness while she was the only adult at home.
She and her husband, Kyle Burnstad, live with their four young children right on the Tucannon River, on 10 acres that’s about perfect for raising kids and all the ducks, ponies, cats and dogs they could want. The property straddles the line between Columbia and Garfield counties, about 20 minutes away from both Dayton and Pomeroy.
The spot is remote, but Tracy grew up on a farm and Kyle was raised in a rural community — living in a city wasn’t right for the college sweethearts.
Being so far away from town is not always ideal, however, and after Tracy was diagnosed about two years ago with an ongoing medical condition, she and Kyle began talking to their oldest child about running to neighbors for help if ever it was needed.
On the day Tracy fainted on the family sofa, Karl, then 6, was playing nearby with his younger siblings, Evelyn, Katherine and Kevin.
It happened so quickly, Tracy said.
“I sat down on the couch because I didn’t feel good. Then I passed out.”
This week Karl recalled that moment.
“I think it was a Wednesday. Or a Tuesday,” he said, tugging at his new haircut modeled after the Dr. Who television character.
“We were playing and mom wasn’t waking up.”
Karl asked Evelyn, who was 4, to find Tracy’s cellphone. He knew about running to get help, but it had grown dark by then, Tracy explained.
“And we have cougars.”
Karl proceeded to punch in the number he’d been taught.
“They said ‘This is 911, what is your emergency,’” he recounted.
I said, ‘My mom is asleep and she won’t wake up.’”
How Karl knew to do so stretches back a ways, through layers of people — other heroes, some might say.
The Burnstads use Pomeroy for their community needs—and are soon moving there—and that includes getting books and more from the Dennis Ashby Library.
There, the Burnstad kids attend the summer reading program every year, and go to children’s story time.
As part of the summer activities, longtime library director Lillian Heytvelt invites guest readers.
One turn is always taken by Garfield County’s emergency management supervisor, Melody Darby, and the deputy she brings.
“They always read a story, ‘Impatient Pamela Calls 9-1-1’ that teaches when you call 911, and why you call it,” Heytvelt said. “They talk about what an emergency is.”
Darby has worked for the county for 17 years. Being part of a small agency in the smallest county in Washington— Garfield has a population of about 2,300 and Pomeroy is the only town—means teaching kids up close, and that’s a treat, Darby said.
She does, indeed, read aloud the story of Pamela, a little girl who is brave and quick thinking after she’s learned about calling for help and then saves her friend.
Afterward Darby deploys a basic 911 training simulator, allowing children on one end to phone her with an imaginary emergency—robbers and fires are popular—while she answers on the other end.
Darby walks the caller through staying calm and conveying needed information.
For many small children, dialing a phone is a brand new skill in itself, and most also don’t know their address, she noted.
“You know, a lot of people don’t think to teach their children how to use their cell phone. We really encourage that. They are all different,” Darby said. “It’s all very tricky.”
She sends her audience home with kits to help families prepare for such emergencies, such as phone list to fill in and put on the fridge.
In hearing that Karl Burnstad remembered how to summon help from that presentation, Darby said she was ecstatic.
“You never know if you get through to them … This is just awesome.”
When reached by phone, “Impatient Pamela” author and professor Mary DuBois expressed big feelings, too.
Now teaching at Bemidji State University in Minnesota, DuBois penned a series of “Impatient Pamela” books under the name Mary Koski in the 1990s.
She worked with emergency management experts while writing the first version of “Impatient Pamela Calls 9-1-1,” DuBois said in a phone interview this week.
“In researching this book, I learned one of the most important things kids can learn is their address.”
The author later created a workbook to help families continue teaching Impatient Pamela’s lesson at home.
One Florida dispatcher told DuBois that youngsters make excellent 911 callers.
“She said young people are really good observers. They follow the dispatcher’s instructions and they don’t know to panic. And once they are on the phone, they are with an adult who is guiding them.”
Despite the quarter century or so since the book first published, DuBois said she’s never before heard that her work helped save a life.
Knowing so now, she added, adds more meaning to her own life.
“This is so wonderful. I’m so glad I could help Karl Burnstad become a hero,” DuBois said. “And that I played a small part in his and his mother’s life.”
On that autumn day, Karl, his sisters and brother waited for help to arrive after calling 911.
First it came via neighbors Marty and Ilene Hall, and Adam Uptegrove. The Halls took the children to their house while Uptegrove waited with the unconscious Tracy for the ambulance.
When she was revived at Dayton General Hospital, providers told Tracy what she already knew — the longer she was unconscious, the closer death stepped.
With her condition and without Karl’s speedy action, Tracy could have died.
All the more reason to celebrate the young hero on Friday at the 4 p.m. ceremony at Columbia County Courthouse, 341 E. Main St. in Dayton. The public is invited.