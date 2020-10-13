The plaza on South First Avenue will remain a fixture of downtown Walla Walla through the winter and possibly beyond.
In a 25-minute presentation and discussion Tuesday, city staff and the Walla Walla City Council unanimously supported continuing the outdoor dining and gathering destination between Main and Alder streets.
Three and a half months after the plaza was constructed and opened, Tuesday’s Council work session offered a chance to revisit public response and consider whether to maintain the closure to vehicular traffic and parking and operate the space as a pedestrian gathering spot.
“In such a short time I think it’s safe to say it’s really become such an important fixture of the downtown,” City Manager Nabiel Shaw told Council.
Although no formal action was taken, Council members unanimously supported staff’s plan to continue operating the plaza and discussed further plans for its use in the coming months.
The conversion of the roadway into what’s known as a “parklet” was the city’s rapid response to help support the local economy in the face of pandemic restrictions that limited indoor capacity at dining and drinking operations.
Federal coronavirus assistance funds paid for the project with tables, chairs, umbrellas, a sanitation station, planters and a permanent light structure from which strings of lights illuminate the plaza at night.
Since its July opening, city staff said the space has become a new meeting place in the city.
“There’s times where it’s hard to even find a table down there at certain times of day,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman, who visits the plaza daily.
Council member Susan Nakonieczny said business owners are telling her their numbers are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Business owners along First Avenue have been unanimous in their support of the plaza, including those who don’t sell food or drinks, Coleman said.
He said one concern from a property owner is related to the loss of parking spots.
But Shawa said solutions may be on the horizon. With suggestions from business owners, one idea being explored is to convert Colville and Spokane streets into one-way roads. The conversion would reduce traffic to one lane, freeing space for the potential of 30 to 40 additional angled parking spots.
Shawa said the city’s engineering team is exploring the idea and could return with a more formal proposal early next year.
Meanwhile, umbrellas at the plaza will remain in place through Fall Release weekend Nov. 7-8. After that, the umbrellas will be removed in anticipation of inclement weather. Tables and chairs will remain. The plants have already been changed out for the season, Shawa said. An additional tent will likely be put up in the space.
City staff will add heaters to the plaza and work with the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation on holiday decorations in that space, as well as those planned throughout downtown.