Before it was a town, College Place was an unnamed hamlet a few miles west of Walla Walla where the Seventh-Day Adventist Church had hopes of building a college in the early 1890s.
To be called Walla Walla College, now Walla Walla University, the school would be built with a shoestring budget on 40 acres donated to the church by farmer and physician Dr. Nelson G. Blalock, the then mayor of Walla Walla.
It came with one binding stipulation: the church had to operate its new college for at least 25 years. If it failed, the church agreed to buy the 40 acres at fair market value.
Three local church leaders immediately stepped forward and signed notes that they would cover the cost should the college fail. They were followed by a handful of local businesses, with Baker Boyer Bank donating $1,000 and Farmers Savings Bank gifting $500.
With hopes of having the college now a certainty, it came time to name the hamlet building up around it while construction was proceeding. John Carnahan, the first postmaster of the unincorporated area, suggested in 1891 that it be named, simply, College Place.
It stuck, and the name would be carried over when, 75 years ago on Jan.7, 1946, College Place would be incorporated into a self-governing city. This summer on a date yet announced the city will celebrate its milestone birthday.
Although the college is the centerpiece, the community around it has grown with it into a modern, thriving city, the second largest in Walla Walla County.
Walla Walla College opened its doors on Dec. 7, 1892 with nine faculty, 101 secondary and college students and William Warren Prescott as the school’s first president. They entered the still to be completed four-story building to establish an institution that has weathered trials and challenges only to prosper and grow.
College Place was a cluster of 25 homes around the new college that cold December day 128 years ago. The village continued expanding as more Adventist church members, students and homesteaders moved into the area, as did the college.
By 1901 there were three college buildings: the main classroom-administration building, a broom manufacturing shop and a bakery.
Also arriving were dozens of immigrant Italian farm families with plans for a better life, attracted to this well-watered Valley to grow orchard and row crops, including what would become the famous Walla Walla Sweet Onion they had mastered.
Growing into its teen years, College Place had major growth spurts but lacked much in the way of planning because it had no city government. And like many small towns in the West in the early 20th century, they were beset by issues attributable to unlimited growth and poor planning.
Frequent structure fires were a big deal as homes, churches, and businesses went up in smoke. With only untrained volunteer firefighters and a few hundred feet of second-hand fire hose along with a pumper wagon, College Place was in danger of burning to the ground.
Disease was another serious issue as typhoid fever, smallpox, tuberculosis, cholera, measles, influenzas and rheumatic fever made their rounds.
The early 20th century also brought stringent blue laws to the state. Also called Sunday laws, for religious reasons they restricted activities and the sale of certain items. They remained in effect until 1966, when they were overturned by a referendum of the people, pushed by the citizens of College Place, where its many Adventists observe Saturday as a day of rest.
By 1930 there were 40 businesses lining College Avenue and the area’s population continued to grow. Many were calling for a town government with fire and police protection, water and sewage lines and a treatment plant.
The first vote taken failed due to concerns by those who felt threatened by the changes a functioning city government would bring.
Little changed until the Williams Lumberyard burned for a second time in early November 1945. After several strategy sessions, a citizen’s group met and announced that on December 18, 1945 there would be a vote to incorporate College Place into a standing city.
The day arrived amid a heavy snowstorm, yet the vote went forward, and incorporation passed with 193 in favor and 145 opposed. That brought College Place out from under the wing of Walla Walla County government. On the same night, Walter Bunch was elected the city’s first mayor and George Soper its first treasure/clerk. The first City Council members were Ray Collins, Bill Merkel, W. W. Wasser, Joel Webster and Dorsey Nichols. Later that month F.E. Stratton was appointed justice of the peace and C. A. Cameron the first city Marshall.
On January 7, 1946, the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners formally recognized College Place as an independently functioning municipality within the county.